Advertisement

Williston Planning Commission hears from the public on Taft corners project

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Williston is trying to transform a popular shopping center into a multi-use space.

Tuesday, Vermonters got a chance to weigh in on the Taft corners project.

The Williston Planning Commission is in the process of rezoning most of Taft corners -- to build pedestrian streets, bike lanes, housing, and green space.

About 30 residents showed up to the public hearing -- most in support of the way the redevelopment is being handled. However, many residents expressed concerns.

“And I encourage you while adopting the form base code and i hope you will, not to forget that the rest of the town has concerns about the pace of development and the lack of balance in that development as well” said Williston resident, Carl Fowler.

“I live in Vermont because it’s a town, I live in Williston because it’s a town, not because it’s a city” adds David Martell, of Williston.

“But I think the development is going to happen regardless, and the form based code is an opportunity to steer that development in a way that is cohesive and that builds a town” said Hana Kessler.

The plan would make taft corners a grid street network -- as opposed to developers deciding what to do each parcel.

The selectboard has not yet announced whether if will be an additional public hearing on this project. A vote on whether to pass the plan will come at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured while setting off fireworks this holiday...
Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from Vermont police
Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
Police investigating the burglary of a Townshend store released surveillance photos of a...
Vt. police ask public for help identifying potential burglary suspect
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Barton crash
South Burlington police say they recovered a stolen Glock from a stolen car.
Suspects arrested in stolen car, stolen Glock found

Latest News

Raccoon trapped in storm drain in Berlin
Berlin Police save raccoon from storm drain
Residents weigh in on Taft corners project
Williston Planning Commission hears from the public on Taft corners project
Crews working to remove stuck tractor trailer in the notch
Crews work in the dark to remove a stuck tractor trailer in the Notch
Police looking for suspects who stole a car and crashed
Police searching for driver and passenger of stolen car