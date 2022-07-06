Williston Planning Commission hears from the public on Taft corners project

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Williston is trying to transform a popular shopping center into a multi-use space.

Tuesday, Vermonters got a chance to weigh in on the Taft corners project.

The Williston Planning Commission is in the process of rezoning most of Taft corners -- to build pedestrian streets, bike lanes, housing, and green space.

About 30 residents showed up to the public hearing -- most in support of the way the redevelopment is being handled. However, many residents expressed concerns.

“And I encourage you while adopting the form base code and i hope you will, not to forget that the rest of the town has concerns about the pace of development and the lack of balance in that development as well” said Williston resident, Carl Fowler.

“I live in Vermont because it’s a town, I live in Williston because it’s a town, not because it’s a city” adds David Martell, of Williston.

“But I think the development is going to happen regardless, and the form based code is an opportunity to steer that development in a way that is cohesive and that builds a town” said Hana Kessler.

The plan would make taft corners a grid street network -- as opposed to developers deciding what to do each parcel.

The selectboard has not yet announced whether if will be an additional public hearing on this project. A vote on whether to pass the plan will come at a later date.

