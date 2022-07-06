BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a bit of rain last night, it’s back to sunshine across the area this evening. Expect a mostly clear night with more sunshine to start the day on Thursday. Low temperatures will range from the 40s in the NEK and Adirondacks to the mid 50s in the Burlington area.

Thursday starts out with plenty of sun. It will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with seasonable temperatures and light winds. Humidity won’t be a concern either. Get out and enjoy it! A weak front will slide through the area Friday, but aside from a few more clouds and the chance for a spotty shower, it won’t be very eventful.

Sunshine returns in full force for the weekend as high pressure settles in from Canada. This airmass will be nice and comfy with low humidity, and will bring us slightly cooler than average temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s. We continue to experience pleasant weather through the start of next week while the western US bakes in the heat. The next chance for showers or storms after the weekend won’t be until next Tuesday.

Enjoy this treat of a week!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.