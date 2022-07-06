Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a bit of rain last night, it’s back to sunshine across the area this evening. Expect a mostly clear night with more sunshine to start the day on Thursday. Low temperatures will range from the 40s in the NEK and Adirondacks to the mid 50s in the Burlington area.

Thursday starts out with plenty of sun. It will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with seasonable temperatures and light winds. Humidity won’t be a concern either. Get out and enjoy it! A weak front will slide through the area Friday, but aside from a few more clouds and the chance for a spotty shower, it won’t be very eventful.

Sunshine returns in full force for the weekend as high pressure settles in from Canada. This airmass will be nice and comfy with low humidity, and will bring us slightly cooler than average temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s. We continue to experience pleasant weather through the start of next week while the western US bakes in the heat. The next chance for showers or storms after the weekend won’t be until next Tuesday.

Enjoy this treat of a week!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police: Man called ‘potential suspect’ in burglary not involved, now seek to ID 2nd person
File photo
Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens
Crews worked overnight to remove a truck that got stuck on the Notch Road.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch
One person was killed in a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, on Sunday.
Deadly crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire
Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at the St. Johnsbury Maplefields on Route 2.
2 detained in St. Johnsbury shooting that left man seriously injured

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast