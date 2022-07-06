Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today will be starting out where Tuesday left off - with clouds, a few showers, and muggy air. But all that will quickly change as high pressure builds in from Canada, which will clear out the skies, bring down the humidity, and bring up the temperatures.

That will be the start of another very nice stretch of weather that will go right through the weekend and into the start of next week. The only glitch is the possibility of a few showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two, on Friday. That won’t last long, though, and we’ll get back to lots of sunshine again over the weekend. Temperatures will be generally a little below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 82°), but comfortably so, in the 70s. Humidity levels will be comfortable, too.

The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms will be on Tuesday.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of all the great weather that lies ahead! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating the burglary of a Townshend store released surveillance photos of a...
Vt. police ask public for help identifying potential burglary suspect
One person was killed in a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, on Sunday.
Deadly crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire
File photo
Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured while setting off fireworks this holiday...
Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from Vermont police

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast