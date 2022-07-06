BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today will be starting out where Tuesday left off - with clouds, a few showers, and muggy air. But all that will quickly change as high pressure builds in from Canada, which will clear out the skies, bring down the humidity, and bring up the temperatures.

That will be the start of another very nice stretch of weather that will go right through the weekend and into the start of next week. The only glitch is the possibility of a few showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two, on Friday. That won’t last long, though, and we’ll get back to lots of sunshine again over the weekend. Temperatures will be generally a little below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 82°), but comfortably so, in the 70s. Humidity levels will be comfortable, too.

The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms will be on Tuesday.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of all the great weather that lies ahead! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.