Analysis: Impact of Sanders’ endorsement in race for US Congress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday endorsed Becca Balint, making him the first major politician to take sides in the hotly contested congressional race.

Neither Senator Patrick Leahy nor Representative Peter Welch has made a formal endorsement in the race.

Darren Perron spoke Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, about the political calculus behind this and other endorsements.

