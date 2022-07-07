BBB warns of college scholarship scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are being scammed by the promise of college scholarships, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The FAFSA deadline passed June 30 and now students are searching and applying for grants and scholarships to help pay for college.

Scammers know this, so they’re promising free money after students pay a “processing fee,” or something similar.

The BBB says it receives numerous reports of scholarship scams every year.

Families are advised to be skeptical of unsolicited offers, talk with their school’s guidance counselor, and do their research.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.