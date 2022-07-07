Advertisement

BBB warns of college scholarship scams

Now that students have submitted their FAFSA for tuition aid, scholarship scams are increasing. The BBB recommends taking your time, researching the scholarship
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are being scammed by the promise of college scholarships, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The FAFSA deadline passed June 30 and now students are searching and applying for grants and scholarships to help pay for college.

Scammers know this, so they’re promising free money after students pay a “processing fee,” or something similar.

The BBB says it receives numerous reports of scholarship scams every year.

Families are advised to be skeptical of unsolicited offers, talk with their school’s guidance counselor, and do their research.

