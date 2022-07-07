Advertisement

Bernhardt leaves UVM men’s lacrosse program

Cats’ offensive coordinator takes same job at alma mater, Maryland
Cat's offensive coordinator takes same job at Maryland
Cat's offensive coordinator takes same job at Maryland(WCAX)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team has reached new heights over the last couple years, winning a pair of America East Tournaments and advancing to the NCAA tournament twice.

A large part of their success can be attributed to PLL player and offensive coordinator Jake Bernhardt, who over the last six years has helped the Cats grow into one of the most potent attack forces in the country. But Vermont is going to have to move on without Bernhardt.

The former Maryland Terrapin player is headed back to his alma mater, announced as the Terps’ new offensive coordinator following the departure of Bobby Benson to become the head coach at Providence. Fellow Maryland alumnus Chris Feifs will have get to work on replacing him if the Cats are going to continue to build on recent success.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at the St. Johnsbury Maplefields on Route 2.
Police arrest 2 suspects in connection with St. Johnsbury shooting
Crews worked overnight to remove a truck that got stuck on the Notch Road.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch
File photo
Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens
Surveillance photo
Police: Man called ‘potential suspect’ in burglary not involved, now seek to ID 2nd person
Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will. - File photo
Taxi driver accused of holding passengers against their will

Latest News

12-1 in five innings for kids from Essex
Post 91 smashes SDI in Legion action
Rice grad one of locals and rising freshmen on Lake Monsters
Wolpert gets to work
Top plays of the week
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, July 4th
Williston’s Chris Colburn skates along with some friends as part of a nationwide tour
Professional skater returns to Vermont for Mountain Dew skateboarding event