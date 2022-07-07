Bernhardt leaves UVM men’s lacrosse program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team has reached new heights over the last couple years, winning a pair of America East Tournaments and advancing to the NCAA tournament twice.

A large part of their success can be attributed to PLL player and offensive coordinator Jake Bernhardt, who over the last six years has helped the Cats grow into one of the most potent attack forces in the country. But Vermont is going to have to move on without Bernhardt.

The former Maryland Terrapin player is headed back to his alma mater, announced as the Terps’ new offensive coordinator following the departure of Bobby Benson to become the head coach at Providence. Fellow Maryland alumnus Chris Feifs will have get to work on replacing him if the Cats are going to continue to build on recent success.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.