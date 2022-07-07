Advertisement

Convicted Vermont drug dealer sentenced to prison

A man found in possession of cocaine has been charged with intent to distribute, he faces five years in prison
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A convicted drug dealer will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Rutland.

Robert Rideout, 59, was accused of planning to deal 500 grams or more of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced Wednesday.

Under a plea agreement, Rideout was sentenced to five years in prison, four years of supervised release and $100 in a special assessment fee.

Police say Rideout was caught on Interstate 89 in Vermont last year driving back from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Officers say they found 4,500 baggies of fentanyl and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Police say Rideout, along with another person, intended to transfer a substantial portion of the controlled substances to a third person in the Burlington area upon his return.

The other two individuals are charged in a separate federal case that currently remains pending.

