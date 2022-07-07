Advertisement

Ex-prison guard pleads not guilty in 1988 murder of NH girl

Marvin C. McClendon Jr. appears in Essex Superior Court, Thursday.
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. appears in Essex Superior Court, Thursday.(Jessica Rinaldi | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A retired corrections officer charged in the decades-old killing of a New Hampshire girl in Massachusetts has pleaded not guilty.

Marvin C. McClendon Jr. will remain in custody following Thursday’s arraignment in Essex County Superior Court in Salem. He’s due back late next month.

The 75-year-old Alabama resident has been charged with fatally stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay in September 1988.

McClendon’s lawyer said Thursday his client “looks forward to holding the government to its very high burden of proof.” Tremblay’s surviving family said they never gave up hope the young child’s killer would eventually be found and face judgment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at the St. Johnsbury Maplefields on Route 2.
Police arrest 2 suspects in connection with St. Johnsbury shooting
Crews worked overnight to remove a truck that got stuck on the Notch Road.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch
File photo
Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens
Surveillance photo
Police: Man called ‘potential suspect’ in burglary not involved, now seek to ID 2nd person
Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will. - File photo
Taxi driver accused of holding passengers against their will

Latest News

Despite the pandemic, new numbers show tourists kept visiting and spending in the Adirondacks....
North Country senator says new gun law vague on Adirondack Park restrictions
The Chittenden Solid Waste District wants to build a brand new recycling facility to replace...
Chittenden Solid Waste District asking voters for upgraded recycling facility
File photo
UVM drone team returns to document moth damage
Brenda Siegel, Democrat for governor, at a campaign stop in Burlington Thursday.
Vt. lawmakers to introduce laws to protect women traveling for abortions
Rosalind Fritz
Super Senior: Rosalind Fritz