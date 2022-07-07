Grants for Vt. Park and Rides available

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans is accepting grant applications for the Park and Ride Program.

The program funds improvements of small park-and-ride facilities in Vermont communities. The goal is to reduce the number of cars on the road with only one person, which then reduces pollutants and traffic.

VTrans reports more than $215,000 available at this time.

Applications are due by September 2, 2022.

