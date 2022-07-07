Advertisement

Grants for Vt. Park and Rides available

VTrans is accepting applications for grants money so that towns can upgraded and repair their park and ride infrastructure, designed to increase carpooling
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans is accepting grant applications for the Park and Ride Program.

The program funds improvements of small park-and-ride facilities in Vermont communities. The goal is to reduce the number of cars on the road with only one person, which then reduces pollutants and traffic.

VTrans reports more than $215,000 available at this time.

Applications are due by September 2, 2022.

