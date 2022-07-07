Is New England’s largest LTL carrier getting off the road?

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New England’s Largest LTL trucking service is reportedly getting off the road. LandAir management has been very quiet about it, but an employee did confirm they are no longer taking orders

The company has yet to confirm they’re closing, but a source close to the matter says they started mass layoffs on Tuesday.

Per the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website, LandAir employs at least 135 drivers. That doesn’t include support staff.

A former employee, who wishes not to be named, says they weren’t given any warning this was happening. There is speculation the company hasn’t officially announced a closure to avoid penalties of the WARN act.

Under federal laws, companies are required to give a 60 day notice to employees if they’re closing or mass layoffs are taking place, except for certain situations. Under Vermont law, they would also be required to notify the state.

We spoke with Curtis Garrett, chief strategy officer at Reconex logistics, which helps carriers and shippers to improve efficiency nationwide. He says it’s surprising LandAir would shut down, especially following recent workforce expansions and new routes into Canada.

However, driver shortages and New England specific challenges may be playing a role.

“It’s very difficult to run a trucking company, specifically a LTL one in the northeast,” Garrett said. “You’ve got a lot of the variables of the whole country but scaled down into a highly congested area. A lot of regulations, higher land cost, and higher labor costs.”

Garrett says those laid off by LandAir shouldn’t have a difficult time finding a job, as the industry nationwide is dealing with driver shortages.

We reached out to Corbel Capital Partners, the company that owns LandAir, for comment on Wednesday. No one returned our request.

