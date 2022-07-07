Advertisement

Vermont doctor talks about baby products to be pulled from store shelves

Certain products like crib bumpers are considered unsafe by the American Academy of Pediatrics and will be banned
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Certain baby products are being cut from production after pediatricians raised safety concerns.

The American Academy of Pediatrics just updated its safe sleep guidance for babies and the basics are the same. A baby should be placed on their back in a crib or bassinet without anything else with them, like a blanket or a stuffed animal.

Parents are advised to sleep in the same room as the baby until at least six months of age, but not share a sleeping surface with the baby, like a bed or a couch.

Dr. Becca Bell is the president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a doctor at the UVM Children’s Hospital. She says there are dangerous products for babies on store shelves. She, along with other pediatricians, has worked to get them off the market.

“By the end of the year, padded crib bumpers will be banned,” Bell said. “The manufacture or selling of those padded crib bumpers that sometimes people place in their crib -- as well as any inclined sleep products for infants -- those will be banned. And that is going to be really helpful because currently these things are still in the stores and so when families go to the stores and they see them there, they assume that they’re safe.”

Bell says to ask your pediatrician if you have any questions.

You can also check the safety of specific products with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

