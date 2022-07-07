Longtime South Burlington firefighter retiring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After 35 years on the job, a local firefighter is hanging up his hat for retirement.

The South Burlington Fire Department is saying so long to Captain Sacha LaScala, the city’s last serving “Legacy Firefighter.” In a post on Facebook, officials say that during the worst part of the pandemic, LaScala served as acting fire chief while the current chief was recovering from COVID. He also served as a member of the Vermont Air National Guard Fire Department attached to the 158th Fighter Wing.

The post thanked LaScala for his many years on the job and thanked his wife for sharing him through “many years of excessive overtime, both voluntary and mandatory.”

