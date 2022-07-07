Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at the St. Johnsbury Maplefields on Route 2.
Police arrest 2 suspects in connection with St. Johnsbury shooting
Crews worked overnight to remove a truck that got stuck on the Notch Road.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch
File photo
Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens
Surveillance photo
Police: Man called ‘potential suspect’ in burglary not involved, now seek to ID 2nd person
Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will. - File photo
Taxi driver accused of holding passengers against their will

Latest News

Brenda Siegel, Democrat for governor, at a campaign stop in Burlington Thursday.
Vt. lawmakers to introduce laws to protect women traveling for abortions
Vt. lawmakers to introduce laws to protect women traveling for abortions
Vt. lawmakers to introduce laws to protect women traveling for abortions
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia