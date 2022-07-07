New Hampshire woman arrested on arson charges

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a third-degree arson for setting a car on fire in Vermont.

Police say at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to a home on Leonard Hill Road in Concord.

They say Nikki Lucas, 33 of Lyman, New Hampshire -- broke two windows at two different homes -- and set a car on fire. Police say the flames spread to two other cars, a camper, and a home.

One car is a total loss -- the other pieces of property were damaged.

Police say a family of four was asleep in the home -- when this all happened.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.