North Country senator says new gun law vague on Adirondack Park restrictions

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul calls the state’s new gun laws “landmark legislation,” but some North Country lawmakers say the measures are too vague.

Governor Hochul last week called lawmakers back to Albany for an emergency session to discuss strengthening the state’s gun laws after a ruling from the Supreme Court restricting new Yorkers’ rights to carry concealed guns.

“Our state will continue to keep New Yorkers safe from harm, even despite this setback from the Supreme Court,” Hochul said.

Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury is among lawmakers speaking out against the new legislation, particularly regarding its restriction of all firearms in “public parks.” He says the law doesn’t define what constitutes a public park and it has left gun owners in the Adirondack Park questioning where they are allowed to have a gun.

“They didn’t talk to anyone who knows anything about guns. They were upset and had a temper tantrum about the Supreme Court ruling,” Stec said. “These are law-abiding people, people who care about following the law and Albany is doing them a huge disservice by giving them something vague and rushed through.”

We reached out to the governor’s office looking for clarification. They sent a statement saying, in part, “Nothing changes for lawful gun owners on both forest preserve and private lands within the blue line of the Adirondacks and Catskills. These areas are not considered ‘sensitive locations’ under the law. However, there will be sensitive locations within these areas, like playgrounds and hospitals, consistent with locations outlined in the law.”

“I know the governor’s office is trying to walk it back, right? Because they realize that the legislation that they passed is at best sloppy,” Stec said. He says if that’s the case, it should be laid out in the law so there is no room for misinterpretation that would lead to a law-abiding gun owner ending up with a felony. “The best way to fix this is to amend the legislation.”

Stec says the state needs to address it before the law goes into effect on September 1st to add that clarification. If it doesn’t, he says he hopes it finds its way to the court system fast. “There is no doubt in my mind that if this bill gets challenged in court -- and it will -- that it will get tossed,” he said.

