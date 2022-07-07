Advertisement

North Country senator says new gun law vague on Adirondack Park restrictions

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul calls the state’s new gun laws “landmark legislation,” but some North Country lawmakers say the measures are too vague.

Governor Hochul last week called lawmakers back to Albany for an emergency session to discuss strengthening the state’s gun laws after a ruling from the Supreme Court restricting new Yorkers’ rights to carry concealed guns.

“Our state will continue to keep New Yorkers safe from harm, even despite this setback from the Supreme Court,” Hochul said.

Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury is among lawmakers speaking out against the new legislation, particularly regarding its restriction of all firearms in “public parks.” He says the law doesn’t define what constitutes a public park and it has left gun owners in the Adirondack Park questioning where they are allowed to have a gun.

“They didn’t talk to anyone who knows anything about guns. They were upset and had a temper tantrum about the Supreme Court ruling,” Stec said. “These are law-abiding people, people who care about following the law and Albany is doing them a huge disservice by giving them something vague and rushed through.”

We reached out to the governor’s office looking for clarification. They sent a statement saying, in part, “Nothing changes for lawful gun owners on both forest preserve and private lands within the blue line of the Adirondacks and Catskills. These areas are not considered ‘sensitive locations’ under the law. However, there will be sensitive locations within these areas, like playgrounds and hospitals, consistent with locations outlined in the law.”

“I know the governor’s office is trying to walk it back, right? Because they realize that the legislation that they passed is at best sloppy,” Stec said. He says if that’s the case, it should be laid out in the law so there is no room for misinterpretation that would lead to a law-abiding gun owner ending up with a felony. “The best way to fix this is to amend the legislation.”

Stec says the state needs to address it before the law goes into effect on September 1st to add that clarification. If it doesn’t, he says he hopes it finds its way to the court system fast. “There is no doubt in my mind that if this bill gets challenged in court -- and it will -- that it will get tossed,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at the St. Johnsbury Maplefields on Route 2.
Police arrest 2 suspects in connection with St. Johnsbury shooting
Crews worked overnight to remove a truck that got stuck on the Notch Road.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch
File photo
Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens
Surveillance photo
Police: Man called ‘potential suspect’ in burglary not involved, now seek to ID 2nd person
Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will. - File photo
Taxi driver accused of holding passengers against their will

Latest News

Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Primary Preview: Meet the Republicans running for US Senate
Primary Preview: Meet the Republicans running for US Senate
Vermont family establishes nonprofit dedicated to Building Hope for Children
File photo
Vermont program aims to address care of rapidly aging population
Vermont program aims to address care of rapidly aging population