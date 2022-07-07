Second rabid fox appears in Essex County

TICONDEROGA, NY. (WCAX) - Multiple people and animals attacked by a rabid fox in the North Country.

The Essex County Health Department says the incident happened on Monday in Ticonderoga.

They say the grey fox was “overly aggressive, drooling, and biting.” Three people -- and several pets and livestock -- were told to seek immediate medical attention -- for exposure to rabies.

The health department says a test confirms the fox was infected. This is the second rabid gray fox reported in Essex county this summer.

