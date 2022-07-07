South Burlington Police locate ‘Pebbles’ and 12 puppies

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing South Burlington dog has been recovered, along with a dozen new puppies.

South Burlington Police last month put out the word that thieves were suspected of swiping Pebbles, a pregnant pit bull mix, from outside the Petco on Williston Road on June 2.

Police on Thursday said Pebbles, along with her 12 newborn puppies, is safe and that the suspected thieves were actually bystanders who thought the dog had been abandoned. They say Pebbles was brought to a foster family where she gave birth. The foster family notified authorities once they saw the media coverage.

Officials are reminding the public to contact their local police or animal control if they locate an animal in need of assistance.

