Vt. lawmakers to introduce laws to protect women traveling for abortions

Brenda Siegel, Democrat for governor, at a campaign stop in Burlington Thursday.
Brenda Siegel, Democrat for governor, at a campaign stop in Burlington Thursday.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont voters are poised to vote on whether to cement the right to abortion in the state constitution in November, and some Democratic lawmakers are planning on introducing more bills to protect anyone who comes to Vermont to get an abortion.

At a campaign event in Burlington Thursday for Brenda Siegel, a Democrat running for governor, lawmakers highlighted changes that they’ll act on this session. They are planning on introducing a bill that would protect people who seek or perform abortions from other states from being sued or sent back to their home state to face charges. It’s modeled after a new law in the state of Connecticut.

“In hearing from so many constituents and friends and family from around the county, this is a disaster. Vermont is one of a few states that allows abortion but we must do more,” said Rep. Barbara Rachelson D-Burlington.

Lawmakers are also considering another bill that would block law enforcement agencies from cooperating with out-of-state investigations.

