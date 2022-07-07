Wolpert gets to work

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Futures Collegiate Baseball League is unique in college Summer ball as it allows recently graduated high schoolers to play before entering their freshmen year of college. Rice grad and 2022 Gatorade State Player of the Year Tanner Wolpert is taking advantage of that rule to join several other locals on this year’s Lake Monsters.

