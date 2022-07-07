Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Picture perfect weather prevails this evening! Temperatures are as close to average as they get this time of year, and it’s nice and comfortable outside. Expect temperatures to fall into the mid 50s to low 60s overnight with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

The only ripple in this otherwise perfect stretch of weather is a very weak front that will be crossing the area Friday. This will bring us an uptick in cloud cover and the chance for a very spotty shower, and that’s about it. Temperatures will once again top out in the upper 70s to near 80.

Just in time for the weekend, comfortable Canadian high pressure parks itself overhead, leading to nearly full sunshine and no humidity. Temperatures will settle in the mid 70s on Saturday and likely trend closer to 80 by Sunday. Both days will be dry with plenty of sun. Overnight temperatures will be comfortable, if not a bit cool.

Nice weather continues into Monday, although it will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. We don’t start to see an uptick in humidity until closer to Tuesday. That is also our next chance for showers and storms as a front moves through.

Enjoy this fabulous stretch of weather!

-Jess Langlois

