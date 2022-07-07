Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest weather forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today will be a near ideal, early July day, thanks to high pressure overhead. It will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures, comfortable humidity, and a gentle breeze.

A weakening cold front on Friday will basically just kick up some clouds on Friday. There will be a slight chance for showers, especially the farther north you are. Otherwise there will still be plenty of sunshine.

The weekend is looking just about perfect, with sunny skies on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Humidity levels will be staying in check right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Overnight temperatures through the weekend are going to be in the comfy 50s, even some 40s in the cooler pockets.

Finally, a frontal system will be coming through on Tuesday with showers & a few thunderstorms. That will bring the humidity levels up a bit and make for some muggy nights by the middle of next week. Some showers may linger into Wednesday.

Try to get outside and take MAXAdvantage of this great stretch of weather over the next several days! -Gary

