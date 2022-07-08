Apartment complex planned for Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are on the way to build a 70-unit apartment complex in Saranac Lake.

Sixteen housing development projects across New York got state grants, including $6.5 million for The Saranac Lofts.

Project leaders say the apartments will be for artists and mixed-income renters and will also provide commercial space for a local nonprofit.

It’s set to be built at the corners of Broadway and Depot Streets in downtown.

“This will be a great asset to Saranac Lake’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and will bring more residents to the downtown region who will patronize the surrounding businesses,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, in a statement. “This project is much needed in the Adirondack region where there is currently an affordable housing crisis.”

