Area hospitals continue to deal with shortage of IV imaging dye

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hospitals around the region continue to deal with the fallout from COVID shutdowns in China which significantly decreased supplies of a vital dye used in common medical procedures.

GE Healthcare’s iodinated contrast media is used for imaging including CT scans and angiograms. But most of the world’s supply is made at a facility in Shanghai, which was been under strict COVID lockdowns for weeks. Last month Chinese authorities brought the plant back to full production, however, hospitals around Vermont are still feeling the pinch.

“It’s just taking a lot of resources and with health care now, resources are very tight across the board as we are really trying to utilize what we do have in order to reduce the impact on our patients in the community,” said Erica Finnegan, the diagnostic imaging director at Northwestern Medical Center.

The hospital in St. Albans has 30 cases of the contrast on backorder. She says they’ve had to triage patients to identify who can get different imaging tests such as an MRI, who can wait until there’s more contrast, and which patients urgently need the IV contrast. Right now -- they have just over a week of contrast left if they were to use it at a pre-COVID pace. “It’s an eyeopener for sure, and if anything out of the last 2.5 years, we can certainly learn from this and hopefully make improvements to ensure that it doesn’t happen again and we look into any workflow processes or prevention so that we are not in the same scenario again.” They hope to have their supply fully restored by the end of summer.

Meanwhile, it’s the same story 150 miles away at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. In June SVMC, cut down on IV contrast used in CT scans coming out of the emergency room by more than 80%. They are also preparing for more supply chain issues this fall and winter stemming from the war in Ukraine, and other limiting factors.

“As long as we have time to prepare and we put our efforts to it we should be able to get around most of the supply chain issues, but it takes time, it takes resources, it takes thinking, critical thinking, and it’s not something that we’re comfortable doing for too long,” said 17 Dr. Trey Dobson, SVMC’s chief medical officer.

He says they hope their contrast supply is completely restocked by the end of this month.

Related Story:

Shortage of IV imaging dye hits hospitals in our region

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.