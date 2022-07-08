Border Patrol agents find migrants smuggled inside toolboxes

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas say they have disrupted multiple human smugglings over the last week, with the most significant occurring in El Paso.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ysleta Station checkpoint report they encountered a black Chevrolet Silverado truck on Texas Highway 62/180 East on June 30.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents were alerted by a K-9 during a routine immigration inspection.

Officials said the driver was a U.S. citizen and sent to a secondary inspection. He admitted he had a personal amount of marijuana and a handgun pistol. Agents questioned the driver on the content inside two toolboxes in the back of the truck, but the driver said no keys were available to the boxes.

The CBP reports the driver was arrested, and agents were able to open the toolboxes. Three men from Honduras were found inside the oxygen-restricted containers without any means to escape.

“Endangering human lives by using dangerous and despicable smuggling tactics is the modus operandi of transnational criminal organizations. Many times, smuggled migrants are locked in confined spaces with restricted oxygen,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Officials said the smuggled migrants were medically evaluated and found in good health, with the driver remaining in custody and charged with conspiracy to transport.

“I am extremely proud of the actions of our El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents as they often encounter high-risk situations, where if not for their dedication and intervention, these events would turn into tragedies,” Chavez said.

Officials said the team welcomes assistance from the community, and suspicious activity can be reported to the U.S. Border Patrol by calling 1-800-635-2509.

