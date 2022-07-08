Energize Vermont hires new executive director

MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - Energize Vermont has hired a new executive director to lead the renewable energy advocacy group.

WCAX’s Kevin Gaiss spoke with Becca Dill about making the move from Louisiana and what she hopes to accomplish.

Reporter Kevin Gaiss: You’re coming from pretty far away - a whole ‘nother section of the country, so tell me a little bit about what this opportunity means to you and what this is going to be like to jump from Louisiana all the way here to Vermont.

Becca Dill: “Well, Vermont is more aligned with my interests compared to Louisiana. I was drawn here by its natural beauty, close-knit communities and I especially love the no billboards rule; seeing in Vermont driving on the highways, it is just so beautiful. So it’s the little things driving me toward Vermont and then ultimately just getting to have this position is so exciting because I take their positions on especially with an environmental justice background and I’m excited to be a resident of state with so much focus on environmental issues.

Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What does this position mean to you? what are you going to do in it? And what sort of role are you going to have in Vermont at large?

Becca Dill: Energize Vermont is comprised of members all across the state so we have been volunteer-run for the past several years. Energize Vermont is perfect for me to promote my lifelong pursuit of environmental advocacy and our mission is to promote sensible energy and climate policies that protect our environment and respect our communities. So I come from a community organizing background so I think it is a priority to put our communities first when addressing climate policies.

Reporter Kevin Gaiss: And you’re coming to a state that has already made some headway on combating the climate crisis so tell me a little bit about from an outsider perspective. What do you think Vermont can be doing differently? what is going to be on your priority list? and what do you want to continue?”

Becca Dill: To bring it back to Louisiana, residents are disadvantaged by the fossil fuel industry and degradation of the environment and biodiversity similar to the energy developers in Vermont, but Vermonters are lucky to have such environmentally-friendly public officials and they are far more advanced than in Louisiana. Specifically with the passed Environmental Justice Bill, I am eager to see EJ policies and work toward that mission at Energize Vermont. I’m excited to be a part of this mission especially in the large scale and I am looking forward to learning more about the Climate Action Plan, their conservation design and the conservation energy designs. There are just so many good things going on and I am honored to be one of those players.

