First woman to lead National Guard Rutland battalion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard’s 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion has a new commander.

This weekend Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Speanburg will transfer command of the Rutland-based battalion to Major Annaliese Baumer, the first woman ever to serve as commander of that battalion in its 100-year history.

Dom Amato spoke with Baumer about the honor and the job ahead.

