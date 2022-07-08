Advertisement

First woman to lead National Guard Rutland battalion

By Dom Amato
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard’s 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion has a new commander.

This weekend Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Speanburg will transfer command of the Rutland-based battalion to Major Annaliese Baumer, the first woman ever to serve as commander of that battalion in its 100-year history.

Dom Amato spoke with Baumer about the honor and the job ahead.

