Make-A-Wish Vermont sending top fundraisers ‘Over the Edge’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Make-A-Wish Vermont’s top fundraisers will be going “Over the Edge” Saturday, a high-flying fundraiser to send participants off of the 9th floor of the Marriott Burlington Harbor hotel.

The group’s top fundraisers will be letting go and having a bit of fun rappelling off the side of the Burlington hotel. That includes Marge and Pete Serisky, who were on the receiving end of the nonprofit’s kindness not long ago.

The Seriskys remember their daughter Kira as a loving and resilient soul. “She was kind, she was incredibly intelligent. She was giving, she was very sweet, she loved life and she was so resilient,” Marge said. She says Kira put the needs of others first, always volunteering and fundraising. “Some days it was like, ‘Wow, how did we get so lucky to have such an incredible kid?’ Especially being an only child.”

But above all, The Seriskys remember Kira as an adventurer -- fearless and athletic. “I work on ski patrol. We do lift evacuation practice every year. And she was always volunteering to be one of the people that had to be lowered out of the chair lifts,” Pete said.

Kira was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare inherited connective muscle disorder. “In Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, they use a score system and it’s nine different -- how can you bend your body and different things. And Kira was off the charts,” Marge said.

It hit her around age 12, and though it limited her activity, her parents say it never crushed her spirit. In 2019, Kira was granted a wish from Make-A-Wish. “Make-A-Wish did so much for Kira in granting her room makeover with kitten nursery,” Marge said.

A galaxy-themed kitten nursery for a Make-A-Wish ambassador that loved giving her time to animal shelters. Kira’s new room, a comfortable and accessible place, was filled with the things she loved.

Kira died from her illness in February 2021 at the age of 17. Her parents are determined to carry on her legacy and this weekend they’ll be doing that by going over the edge.

“This kind of goes along with the rules she had to live by. her mantra in life and the things she felt were important,” Pete said.

“When I saw this event and that it takes place on Kira’s 19th birthday {Saturday}, I told Pete this is something we have to do to honor Kira,” added Marge.

Despite a fear of heights, the Seriskys are helping Make-A-Wish keep the magic going for other kids like Kira, one foot at a time.

Make-A-Wish says they’re about $3,000 short of their $100,000 goal, an amount that is enough to grant 10 wishes for kids with life-threatening illnesses.

