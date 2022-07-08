Nelson captures Vermont Am title

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Country Club’s Jared Nelson made a charge down the back nine to coast to a four-shot win over the Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards to claim the 2022 Vermont Am title Thursday at Brattleboro Country Club. The win is Nelson’s first, but the fifth for Rutland C.C in the last six year.

