Nelson captures Vermont Am title

-15 for the week good for a four-shot win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Country Club’s Jared Nelson made a charge down the back nine to coast to a four-shot win over the Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards to claim the 2022 Vermont Am title Thursday at Brattleboro Country Club. The win is Nelson’s first, but the fifth for Rutland C.C in the last six year.

