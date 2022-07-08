New walk-in primary care office opens in Newport
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A new walk-in primary care office officially opened in Newport Friday.
Northern Express Care will provide non-emergency urgent care to patients regardless of what they can pay.
It’s part of a partnership between Northern Counties Health Care and North Country Hospital to create more convenient access to care.
A grand opening ceremony with Governor Phil Scott is set for Friday at 2 p.m.
