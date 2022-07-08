New walk-in primary care office opens in Newport

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A new walk-in primary care office officially opened in Newport Friday.

Northern Express Care will provide non-emergency urgent care to patients regardless of what they can pay.

It’s part of a partnership between Northern Counties Health Care and North Country Hospital to create more convenient access to care.

A grand opening ceremony with Governor Phil Scott is set for Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.