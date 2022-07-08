Advertisement

New York City health officials urge return to indoor masking

File photo
File photo(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City public health officials on Friday urged residents to return to indoor mask-wearing, noting how they’re seeing high levels of COVID-19 infection.

To help slow the spread, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommended in a tweet that “all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside.”

Data posted on the agency’s website show the number of new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 was 5,352 as of July 5, compared to 2,760 as of July 3. Due to delays in reporting, the data are incomplete.

Omicron remains the dominant variant in New York City and the BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sublineages account for most of the current cases in the city, according to the public health department.

