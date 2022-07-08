Pets with Potential: Meet Cherries Jubilee

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very Cherries Jubilee!

Cherries Jubilee came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County as a stray with a few bumps and bruises but has completely transformed to the lovely lady she is today. A little timid, Cherries Jubilee will quickly warm up to a friendly face, gentle scritches, and a warm home.

Contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County for more information.

