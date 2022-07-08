Police investigating shots fired in Burlington’s Old North End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating shots fired in Burlington’s Old North End Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened on Luck Street, near Intervale Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including officers from the University of Vermont.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad confirms, a man in his early 20′s, was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

One witness tells Channel Three, he called 911 when he heard the commotion.

“Heard some gunshots thought maybe they were firecrackers but they didn’t sound like firecrackers so I came around the corner here…gentlemen bleeding out on the ground gunshots to the head saw guy running down the sidewalk headed toward the bike path” said Kai Leo, who witnessed the shooting.

This marks Burlington’s 16th gunfire incident this year.

This is developing news, we will update you as soon as we learn more.

