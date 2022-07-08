Advertisement

Couple found shot to death at NH home

A man and a women were found dead in a suspicious shooting in Alstead, New Hampshire. the police say there is no risk to the public
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALSTEAD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Alstead, New Hampshire.

Authorities say the adult couple was found shot to death at a residence on Bonnie Brae Dr. Thursday.

Autopsies are scheduled to happen Friday.

Police say everyone involved has been identified and there is no threat to the general public.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

