Couple found shot to death at NH home

ALSTEAD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Alstead, New Hampshire.

Authorities say the adult couple was found shot to death at a residence on Bonnie Brae Dr. Thursday.

Autopsies are scheduled to happen Friday.

Police say everyone involved has been identified and there is no threat to the general public.

