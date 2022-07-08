Advertisement

Tennessee hot dog restaurant offering free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy

A Tennessee hot dog restaurant is giving out free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy. (WTVF)
(CNN) - While more states ban abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Tennessee hot dog restaurant is rewarding men who took a major personal step to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Daddy’s Dogs in Nashville is offering free milkshakes to men who’ve had vasectomies.

It’s the “Snip for shake” deal and so far, the restaurant says it handed out nearly 15 free milkshakes.

Customers just need to bring a doctor’s note or proof of procedure to receive a free milkshake.

But not everyone his on board with the promotion.

“There’s a couple of people that have like shouted stuff as they drive by or you know, trolled us on the Web. But for the most part I think the response has been just fun and you know, we’ve gotten quite a few takers,” Sean Porter said, the owner of Daddy’s Dogs.

Tennessee began banning abortions last week.

