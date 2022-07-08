Advertisement

VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay

A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon in Yaquina Bay over the weekend.

KPTV reports Nick Johnson shared a video showing the octopus caught on a crab pot as the crabs were being hauled onto a boat.

The fishermen said they freed the octopus from the crab pot and released it back into the ocean.

According to National Geographic, giant Pacific octopuses grow bigger and live longer than any other octopus species. They are also reportedly found in coastal waters that include Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and Japan.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating a shooting on Luck Street Thursday night.
Man dies in the Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Felipe Cotto
Man accused of St. Johnsbury shooting refuses to appear before judge
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide
File photo
Vermont-based LandAir trucking company reportedly laying off drivers
A convicted drug dealer will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court...
Convicted Vermont drug dealer sentenced to prison

Latest News

Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita.
Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
Cherries Jubilee
Pets with Potential: Meet Cherries Jubilee
PROGRESS
Gov. Scott offers assistance for Kingdom Con ‘pit’ in Newport
PROGRESS
Gov. Scott offers state assistance on Newport Kingdom Con 'pit'