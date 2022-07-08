Vt. continues efforts to build juvenile offender facility

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is moving ahead with efforts to house juvenile offenders.

Since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile facility in Essex two years ago, the Department for Children and Families has been working to create new secure beds.

State officials last year proposed a six-bed juvenile facility in Newbury, but that plan was unanimously shot down by local officials. The state is appealing the decision in Environmental Court and officials say they are confident the plan will move forward.

“I’m new to the child welfare agency but I’m a lawyer and judge by trade so I did look at the filings and I have listened to our council and they have been fairly positive about our changes,” said DCF Deputy Commissioner Aryka Radke.

In the meantime, the state is also working with the Windham County Sheriff’s Department to set up two secure beds to serve children with mental health needs. That facility is expected to come online later this summer.

