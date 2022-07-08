BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy weekend! Once again we will be treated with fantastic weather all weekend long. The weak front that is sliding through the area this evening will usher in very comfortable and borderline cool air to start the weekend. Clouds will dissipate through the evening, and we will start the weekend with full sunshine. It will be a cool night, with temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the Champlain Valley, with 40s to low 50s elsewhere.

Highs on Saturday will only top out in the low to mid 70s for most despite the sunshine. There will be no humidity with such a dry airmass in place. Get out and enjoy it if you can! Saturday night will be another cool night, leading into another fantastic day Sunday.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer and closer to 80. Monday will be another dry day. The warming trend continues with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next chance for showers or storms doesn’t arrive until Tuesday. Humidity will be a bit higher by then too. Some shower activity could linger into Wednesday, but the rest of next week looks quiet with temperatures in the low 80s.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the fabulous weather!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.