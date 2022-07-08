BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We are continuing to cruise through our streak of nice summer weather, but with just a little bit of a glitch today. A weak cold front will be swooping through from north to south during the afternoon. That will kick up some clouds and bring just the slightest chance for a quick, passing shower. Most of us, though, will be staying dry.

The weekend is looking fantastic, with sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and light wind. Saturday will be a bit on the cool side for this time of year, but comfortably so. Temperatures will start to rise back up closer to normal by Sunday afternoon (normal high for Burlington is now 82°)..

It will turn a little hotter and more humid as we get into next week. Monday is still looking dry, but a frontal system coming out of the midwest will be coming through here on Tuesday with a round of showers & thunderstorms. There could be some lingering showers on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Hope you can get outside and take MAX Advantage of all this fine weather that lies ahead! -Gary

