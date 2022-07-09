Advertisement

Man arrested for burglary in Colchester home

(WJHG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is arrested after stealing several guns from a Colchester home, Monday.

On Wednesday, Colchester Police say they took Dustin LaFountain, 28 into custody and charged him with burglary.

Police say LaFountain broke into a home on Roosevelt Highway, stealing firearms, electronics, and jewelry.

Once LaFountain was arrested, Police were able to recover most of the stolen guns.

