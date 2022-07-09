PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX Kiana Burks) - The Mayor’s Cup Regatta put on a show in Plattsburgh Saturday.

The one-day celebration kicked-off in the morning with free kayak rides and a 5k fun run. Events throughout the day included volleyball, sand sculpture and cornhole competitions. The sailboats were the main attraction, bringing in racers from around the world. Competitive races held in; Cruising, Racing, and Multihull. Event organizers say the event is the perfect way to raise money for local projects and groups while bringing the community together.

“Rotary International is an organization throughout the world that gives back to the community locally nationally and internationally and this is our club’s Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary’s opportunity to raise money. We had some great sponsors that helped us out financially this year. That money we put aside and when an organization here needs funding for a special event we try to support that. It’s just a perfect day to enjoy our community,” said Sue LeBlanc-Durocher of the Plattsburgh Rotary Club.

Hundreds showed up to enjoy the events and organizers say they’re already getting ready to do it all again next year.

