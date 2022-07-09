Advertisement

Plattsburgh celebrating “Michigan” month for second year

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - People in Plattsburgh are celebrating the famous “Michigan” all month long.

The Michigan is a staple in North Country culture. It is a hot dog dressed with a sweet or spicy meat sauce with the addition of onions and mustard, if you choose.

The month long celebration started last year as a way to support local Michigan shacks and has taken off.

“This is not a money maker for the town of Plattsburgh really this is about community building, its about celebrating part of our identity,” Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor said. “A North Country delicacy and having some fun with it. Also with the expectation that we know that we are building towards a one day or half day festival in 2023 or 2024.”

All month long people are encouraged to visit the 4 shacks in the town of Plattsburgh and get a stamp in their Michigan passport.

The first 25 to complete the passport get a T-shirt and there will be a raffle at the end of the month for all the passports collected at town hall.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating a shooting on Luck Street Thursday night.
Man dies in the Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide
Hussein Mubarak
Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Felipe Cotto
Man accused of St. Johnsbury shooting refuses to appear before judge
Nikki Lucas
New Hampshire woman arrested on arson charges

Latest News

Montpelier soccer player named MLS NEXT Cup U19 Best Goalkeeper
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Saturday, July 9
Full recap from Thursday night at Thunder Road between the Street Stocks, Late Models and...
Shelburne's Kaiden Fisher wins first-ever Flying Tiger race
HOT DOG
Plattsburgh celebrates "The Michigan"