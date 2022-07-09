Plattsburgh celebrating “Michigan” month for second year

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - People in Plattsburgh are celebrating the famous “Michigan” all month long.

The Michigan is a staple in North Country culture. It is a hot dog dressed with a sweet or spicy meat sauce with the addition of onions and mustard, if you choose.

The month long celebration started last year as a way to support local Michigan shacks and has taken off.

“This is not a money maker for the town of Plattsburgh really this is about community building, its about celebrating part of our identity,” Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor said. “A North Country delicacy and having some fun with it. Also with the expectation that we know that we are building towards a one day or half day festival in 2023 or 2024.”

All month long people are encouraged to visit the 4 shacks in the town of Plattsburgh and get a stamp in their Michigan passport.

The first 25 to complete the passport get a T-shirt and there will be a raffle at the end of the month for all the passports collected at town hall.

