Running with the Bulls for the Classic Mike Loyer Foundation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dressed in black and white t shirts, red sashes, ears and tails, volunteers made their way down church street as a part of Burlington’s first ever Run with the Bulls event.

“There’s a real rush that gets into you when you see people running away from you makes you just want to run right towards them,” said Josh Costa, a volunteer bull.

The event was put on to benefit the Classic Mike Loyer Foundation.

“It’s an organization that our family started about 11 years ago this month after we lost our brother in a construction accident to help other families that are dealing with the same thing,” said Shawn Morin, who is one of the founders.

The goal of the event is to raise funds for Vermont families coping with the accidental worksite death of a loved one.

“what we found was a lot of these guys live week to week month to month and some of them couldn’t even afford a final burial so we though hey, let’s address that… We did that to make sure that anybody who loses a loved one doesn’t have to worry about that piece of it, Said Steve Loyer, who is also a founder of the foundation.

Volunteers say that it was the perfect way to blow off steam while also supporting a good cause.

“I think I might start doing it more often, sheep herding might be a calling on us,” said Austin Zonnevyle, an event volunteer.

But although today’s event was meant to bring the community together and have fun, organizers say that what they liked the most about it was that it gave them a way to honor their brother.

“For us it’s full circle, we’re really here to keep our brother’s name alive and do the things that he did all his life which is giving back and helping out so we’re just carrying on that legacy,” said Loyer.

