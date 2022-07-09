Advertisement

Vermont Muslims celebrating EID

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of Muslims worldwide this week are celebrating EID, an Islamic religious festival commemorating the prophet Abraham’s faithfulness to God after being tested with the unfulfilled command to sacrifice his son. The holiday also marks the end of the yearly Hajj Pilgrimage. Saturday afternoon, Vermont Muslims celebrated EID at Dorset Park. Community members enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, pizza, and ice cream, and children got to enjoy a bouncy castle and a cotton candy machine.

“Enjoying the sun enjoying the nice weather enjoying the safety and being fortunate enough to live in Vermont. Everything combined to make it a great day today,” said Islam Hassan of the Islamic Society of Vermont.

Saturday is the first day of EID out of four. This annual celebration followed a prayer service in the Saturday morning.

