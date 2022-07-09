Volunteers work to restore South Burlington cemetery

SOTUH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermont has some 2 thousand cemeteries, and many are very old.

Saturday, the Shelburne Road Cemetery in South Burlington received a facelift from dozens of volunteers.

If you blink, you might miss it. Tucked just off of the busy Shelburne Road sits an old cemetery -- home to around 100 graves and rich local history.

“I knew this cemetery just needed some love,” said Marleen Moore, one volunteer of dozens spending her Saturday scrubbing, picking, and washing old gravestones in the quaint cemetery.

“They twist the turn, and I think this one probably has some vandalism issues.

The stones are broken in multiple places we have to re-cement and it’s a lot of work,” said Tom Giffin of the Vermont Old Cemetery Association.

Giffin says the group spends every weekend May through October restoring cemeteries all throughout the state, preserving a bit more of Vermont’s history each time.

“Honoring what people have done in the past and also helping to unearth and uncover what the words are there telling the story,” said Moore.

South Burlington says the city obtained the cemetery from Burlington in 1865.

“Right now, just taking care of the past and trying to see what the future is going to look like for it,” said Donna Kinville, South Burlington’s city clerk and member of the Sexton’s committee.

She says it’s still active, with the most recent burial happening in 2020. The city reached out to the Old Cemetery Association last year, and they’re spending Saturday sprucing it up.

But it’s not a quick task. Preserving history has technique.

“We’re putting everything back together straightening the bases and then we’re putting the pieces back clamping together,” said Giffin.

The stones get treated with D2, a biological cleanser. Then water is sprayed, and the lichen is scrubbed off.

“The stones look brand new when we get done. So we have people that are doing make sure every stone is clean,” said Giffin.

And as a day’s work completes, the goal is to make sure the stones can withstand another 200 years.

