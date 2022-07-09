Waterbury Arts Fest kicks off Friday night with a block party

Advertisement

Waterbury Arts Fest 2022 kicks off with a block party(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Waterbury Arts Festival is underway. The free event celebrates art, music, and the community. People Channel 3 spoke with came from as far away as Florida.

The festival includes food, music, children’s events and more. This is the first year it’s been back in full swing since 2019.

“It’s very fun. It’s beautiful. The weather here couldn’t be better,” said Waterbury resident Terry Trail. “I just love the variety of music on Friday night and all the vendors on Saturday.”

All the events are free, but donations are being accepted for Revitalizing Waterbury. The organization’s executive director, Karen Nevin, says it is the only fundraising event they hold. She says they’re hoping to bring in $20,000 this weekend.

“We do economic development. We support our businesses in town. We care what our towns look like, so we put the flowers and banners up,” Nevin told us. “We promote our town. We want people to come find out how wonderful it is.”

All of the performers are from Vermont, including Friday’s performers, Reid Parsons and the Grift.

“I think it’s great what this organization is doing and giving back to the community,” said David Star from New York. He’s in Vermont visiting his son and grandson, David and Levi.

“I’ve been over to the wine and beer tent. I’ve been over to the food, there’s Ben and Jerry’s. It looks like it’s going to be a great time,” said Brenda Schill, a Vermont native visiting from Fort Myers, Florida.

This event continues all day Saturday on the lawn behind the train station. In addition to musical performances, artists and makers will be there showing and selling their work.

