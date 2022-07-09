What to do: Saturday, July 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Looking for a way to get those kids moving this morning? The Kids Balance Bike and Enduro races start at Bolton Valley at 9:30 a.m.

The 3-6 year old age group, can participate in a one lap race in Progression Park. The 7-12 year old group gets to race on green and blue cross country trails.

The Jericho Town Library is hosting Touch-a-Truck. The event is free and starts at noon and goes until 2:00 p.m.

Those in attendance will get to see and touch fire trucks, highway trucks and rescue vehicles. The event is happening rain or shine.

Librarians at the town library are also encouraging participants to ask about their summer reading program.

Gift wrap with a purpose. The restock shop in Burlington will take your new or partially used gift wrap today, and give you a Shiki wrap for free.

Shiki reusable gift wrap is made from recycled plastic. The restock shop says your paper wrap donations will be donated to the Lund center.

Folks interested in dropping off new or partially used gift wrap, can do so from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

