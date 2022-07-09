BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong area of high pressure will continue to bring beautiful weather through Sunday. It will start off quite cool again, with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s. A few spots like Saranac Lake may dip into the upper 30s. Sunday afternoon will be warmer, with highs around 80 degrees. A warm front will then come through Sunday night, bringing breezy and much warmer conditions for Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90-degree readings possible.

A cold front will then come through Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely along that. A few strong thunderstorms aren’t out of the question, but it will depend on the timing of the front and other factors. Stay tuned. Highs will be near 80 degrees. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.

Dry weather will take over for Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday, then in the 80s Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

