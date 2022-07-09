Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong area of high pressure will continue to bring beautiful weather through Sunday. It will start off quite cool again, with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s. A few spots like Saranac Lake may dip into the upper 30s. Sunday afternoon will be warmer, with highs around 80 degrees. A warm front will then come through Sunday night, bringing breezy and much warmer conditions for Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90-degree readings possible.

A cold front will then come through Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely along that. A few strong thunderstorms aren’t out of the question, but it will depend on the timing of the front and other factors. Stay tuned. Highs will be near 80 degrees. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.

Dry weather will take over for Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday, then in the 80s Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating a shooting on Luck Street Thursday night.
Man dies in the Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide
Hussein Mubarak
Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Felipe Cotto
Man accused of St. Johnsbury shooting refuses to appear before judge
Man in custody in connection with Gorham fatal shootings

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast