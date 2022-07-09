Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a beautiful weekend, though a bit cool for July. Today will be sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be quite cool again, with lows in the 40s to low 50s, and even a couple of upper 30s in spots like Saranac Lake. Sunday will be sunny again. Highs will be a bit warmer, getting into the mid to upper 70s.

A warm front will come through Sunday night, and that will bring more summer-like weather for Monday. Highs that day will be in the mid 80s. A cold front will then come through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with that, and some may be strong, so we’ll keep an eye on it. Wednesday and Thursday are looking a little iffy, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Friday will be dry and warm.

