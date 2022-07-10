BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sundays in Vermont are for shopping, especially in Burlington’s south end. “BTV Flea” returns to the south end every other Sunday from 12 noon until 4 pm. It’s hosted by Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace, where dozens of Vermonters come to sell their goods. Setting up comes on a first come, first served basis, and hundreds spent Sunday poking around for new treasures ranging from housewares to artists goods and antiques.

“I think it’s a big thing to be aware of the South End we all love the south end very much and by doing events like this it brings all the more people down here,” said Mary Henrich Aloi, owner of Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace.

