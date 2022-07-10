Burlington City Councilors working to change redistricting process

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Political redistricting is ongoing in Burlington, but along with redrawing the maps, city leaders are also looking at changing the process so map redrawing can happen more easily in the future.

Currently, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Burlington is the only city that requires a full charter change each time it wants to change political boundaries within the city.

This means that not only do voters have to approve new districts, but the plan also has to be sent to the state legislature and the governor, before the new map takes effect.

Some city council members want to amend the city charter to remove this step and allow the Burlington City Council to be more reactive to population changes when an area of the city gets a large influx of housing and residents.

“If the numbers change in 5 years and we can get good information from the census bureau, not necessarily the census but the census bureau, then we might decide to change the lines because it just makes more sense and it’s more democratic,” Gene Bergman, Ward 2 City Councilor said.

If approved by the council and mayor for the ballot, this change along with the new ward map will be on the 2023 town meeting day ballot.

